HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Harris County leaders cut the ribbon on their newest joint facility housing both Emergency Medical Services and a truck with the Northwest Harris Volunteer Fire Department.

EMS Station 5 and Northwest Harris Fire Station 3 have officially opened their doors to the public after being in operation since Dec. 10.

The $3.3 million facility has been in discussion since 2019, with a large push in 2021 after some residents within the 120 square mile area lost emergency services.

“We haven’t had fire protection up here with the closing of the Flat Shoals Fire District. When Flat Shoals Fire District, which originally covered this territory, shut down, we inherited a lot of their territory that they provided coverage for,” Northwest Harris Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy Head said. “At the time, our station wasn’t quite set up to be able to respond quickly to incidents that occur in this portion of the county.”

Plus, Head says response time will be cut in half.

“Our current station that we operate out of is about 15 minutes away from here. So, if anybody has an emergency incident that requires fire services, it takes anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes for a volunteer to get to the fire station and then respond in a fire truck to whatever incident is going on,” Head shared. “Now it could take maybe 5 minutes for the closest volunteer to be able to come here, grab this apparatus, and then respond to the call. So almost in half, their response time will decrease.”

The 8,526 square foot facility houses three bays, living quarters, a dining area, and washroom.

“Before we put this station in place, an average response time to get over here was taking in excess of 19 minutes,” Harris County EMS Director Bucky Searcy said. “In a medical emergency, that’s not sufficient. If you had a heart attack or you were choking or bleeding profusely or whatever it may be. So now it gives us a peace of mind that we can reduce the response time, and minutes save lives.”

Searcy went on to say they anticipate responding to anywhere from 900-1,200 calls a year.

“This is the quadrant of Harris County that is probably the least populated but is growing at some really fast rates,” Searcy said. “This corner of the county is about 120 square miles and it’s had really extended EMS responses. So, for the people up here, this is a game changer. These people will save lives without a shadow of a doubt.”

In addition, the new facility may also reduce insurance for residents.

“Right now, in this area because we’re not able to serve it like we were supposed to, the insurance rates for our citizens were through the roof,” Harris County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Grant tells WBRL. “The ISO rating was with very, very high at the top level. So, we’re hoping after they get reevaluated, now that we have this station here, that their insurance rates will go down.”

Now, 14 of the Northwest Harris Volunteer firefighters will respond to the facility, and there will be 24/7 EMS coverage with two paramedics on staff at a time.

The funding for this facility came from the Harris County General Fund, which is accumulated through property taxes.