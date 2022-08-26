HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the threat.

It appears that the HCSO has contained the threat, says the press release, and the school district has worked with them to have more officers on campus Friday morning. All school resource officers are on alert.

Details of this active investigation cannot yet be discussed with the public. Anyone with information that could be used in the investigation should text it to (706) 984-2818 or email it to HCHSsafetyreport@gmail.com.