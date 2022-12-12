HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Each month, the Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher with an award. Their Teacher of the Month for November 2022 was Lauri Lindsey of Park Elementary, says a press release from the Harris County School District. She was recognized in December due to bad weather in late November.

Lindsey works as a speech pathologist, serving students in grades pre-K through fourth. Her job allows her to work with individual students for consecutive years, celebrating their successes with them.

“Her passion and drive to help our Tiger Cubs is a model for others, and she is often sought out for expertise when challenges face teachers and students,” shared Park Elementary Principal Allyson Douthit. “Using innovative and engaging teaching methods to reach children from as young as three years old to as old as 10 years old is her ongoing focus. All her lessons give students the gift of learning language and communication, two skills which are a basis for all other lessons.”

Lindsey also serves as Park Elementary School’s after school enrichment program director. She manages a small staff that oversees over 100 students each school day from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“At the end of a long workday, she continues to exude professionalism and a servant’s heart … knowing that families are entrusting us to care for their children after the school day has concluded,” Douthit said. “Mrs. Lindsey can always be counted on to lend a helping hand or work through a problem. She has a strong spirit – one that is dedicated to helping children succeed. Park Elementary is blessed to have her as part of our team, and she is ever so deserving of this recognition from the Rotary Club of Harris County.”

Lindsey was invited to speak about her teaching career at the weekly Rotary Club breakfast meeting. Each monthly honoree receives a certificate and a $25 gift card.

The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.