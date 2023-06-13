HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — For the next two Tuesdays, the public is invited to ask questions on becoming a Harris County School District (HCSD) paraprofessional at the school’s central office.

“Pastries with Parapros” is a recruiting event on June 20 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 am. at 132 Barnes Mill Road.

No registration is required to attend. According to HCSD, the recruitments will provide insight into paraprofessional positions offering the benefits listed below:

Family friendly hours that include weekends, holidays, summers off

Affordable health/dental/vision insurance

Paid sick leave and personal leave

Teachers Retirement System and 3% 403(b) employer match

Salary range: $18,744 – $26,461

Applications can be submitted at www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment by clicking “HCSD Currently Job Openings”, then going to “Student Support Services” and choosing a paraprofessional-related position.

For more information, call the HCSD Transportation Department at (706) 628-4220.