HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary of Harris County announced on Monday it would hold the ninth annual Shred & Recycle Day to aid locals with spring cleaning.

The event is scheduled to be held on May 6 at the Harris County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rotary of Harris County advises interested participants to bring “old tax information, documents, or any personal or business paperwork” so that it can be “professionally shredded.” The Rotary of Harris County is also encouraging interested patrons to bring expired or unneeded medicines and medical equipment that is no longer needed.

The Rotary of Harris County says that River Mill Data Management will handle the shredding by utilizing a shredding truck. The Rotary of Harris County is also asking participants to place expired and unneeded medicines in Harris County Sheriff’s Office medical drop box.

Items can be placed inside the box, including pills, tablets, capsules, patches, and other (solid forms) of pharmaceutical drugs.

The Rotary of Harris County also provided a list of medical equipment that will accepted as donations for Friends of Disabled Adults and Children:

Bathroom equipment

Grab Bars

Toilet assist

Scooters

Walkers

Strollers

Canes

Crutches

Children’s adaptive equipment

Gently used manual and electric wheelchairs

Corner chairs

Hospital beds

Therapy aids

The annual event is free and open to the public. Still, the Rotary of Harris County is also asking patrons who can donate any additional resources for various community programs funded through the Rotary Club of Harris County.

Some of the community programs funded by the Rotary Club of Harris County include:

Providing Harris County third graders with their own dictionaries.

Supporting the Focus Food Drive for Thanksgiving and the First Foundation through providing books.

Providing scholarships to a Harris County High School Senior and a Columbus Technical College student.

Sponsoring HCHS Junior’s attendance at the Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly, which the Rotary Club of Harris County says is a five-day-long leadership camp.

Building handicap ramps throughout the community, purchasing playground equipment and two-way radios for Harris County elementary schools.

Providing funds for projects such as fresh water, maternal education, education books/ computers, and small business training/leadership.

For more information about the upcoming annual Shred & Recycle Day, contact Court Dowis via phone at 706-811-4696 or email at courtdowisdg1819@gmail.com.