HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— When you think of Down Syndrome, you may think disability. One Harris County family says the diagnosis is anything but.

“She’s a very independent pipsqueak. I mean, she’s about to be seven years old and she’s the size of a three-year-old,” Jan Kent said. “But she’s got the presence of a 30-year-old.”

Her daughter, Josie Kent, is an upcoming 2nd grader at Pine Ridge Elementary School, a friend to all, older sister, avid learner, gymnast, hard worker, and empath who happens to have Down Syndrome.

“Down Syndrome is such an amazing thing in that we think about it, and we put people in a group, ‘oh, that individual has Down Syndrome. We’re going to put them in this group.’ And that’s really not the case,” Kent said. “Yes, they have Down Syndrome because they happen to have an extra copy of a chromosome. We happen to have blue eyes. We happen to have red hair; we happen to have freckles… it’s the same thing.”

Josie started fighting at a young age. Born with a complex heart defect, she started with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Feeding Program at just six weeks old to prepare her for open heart surgery.

“It’s a really special area of psychology that a lot of people don’t know about or understand very well,” Dr. Kate Stubbs, a psychologist at Children’s Multidisciplinary Feeding Program said. “But kid’s eating and feeding is really central to everything we do all day.”

A central component of everyday that many do without thinking twice about.

“Eating we take for granted,” Kent said. “Learning how to chew, learning how to move your food around your mouth with your tongue, learning how to swallow. You know, all of these are things that we just naturally take for granted.”

Much of Josie’s daily life is atypical consisting of multiple therapies a week, a structured meal plan with data sheets, and routine. All of which may seem laborious to others, but typical to Josie.

“She is just full of life, full of energy. And everywhere Josie goes, she lives life to the fullest. Naturally she doesn’t even know she does it,” Kent said. “She sings. She dances. She high-fives people. She waves…” Kent went on to say Josie is fiercely independent.

“We’ve gone from somebody who took nothing by mouth to somebody who will feed themselves,” Kent said.

All she needed was a little extra support.

“A lot of people do not realize how independent these individuals are, how independent these individuals want to be,” Kent said. “With individuals with Down Syndrome, one of the biggest things they need are cheerleaders and supporters, because they’re all so capable of doing anything they want to do.”

Kent says having the support from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, local therapists at the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center, and the staff at Pine Ridge Elementary School sets Josie up for optimal success.

“You have this whole team of people that are there to help your child. You have individuals there that their whole job is nothing but your child while your child is there,” Kent said about Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “And they’re doing amazing things in Harris County at Pine Ridge Elementary School. We are so fortunate that Josie has such an amazing team behind her at school because that is definitely helping her to get wherever it is she needs to be, to be the amazing person she’s going to be.”

For parents who have children with Down Syndrome, Kent encourages them to continue to advocate for their children and remain ‘stubborn,’ to allow their children to grow.