HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Sunnyside Community Club is hosting a fall festival and is inviting Harris County locals to participate.
According to the Sunnyside Community Club, the event will feature the following amenities:
- local artists and craftsmen
- An inflatable slide
- Community engagement appearances from the Hamilton Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Northwest Harris County Volunteer Fire Department. Each agency will be on site with their vehicles for participants to check out.
- A Veterans Day Tribute, which will start at 11 a.m.
- A scouts booth
- Harris County Humane Society will be on-site to present three animals in need of a forever home.
- Daughter of the American Revolution will be on-site selling wreaths that can be placed on military graves.