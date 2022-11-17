HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District.

Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the weapon and report it to the HCSO, which is conducting an investigation. Parents have been notified of the incident.

“We take these situations very seriously,” said Harris County School District Superintendent Roger D. Couch. “We are thankful that our students had the courage and trust in our faculty and staff – and in themselves – that they did the right thing and immediately spoke up to report the sighting so that the situation could be resolved immediately. I’m proud of our students and our team. In addition to the security measures that we have in place, this is a perfect example that it is imperative that everyone follow the ‘See Something, Say Something’ standard. The safety of our students and everyone in our school buildings is our priority.”

The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Ga. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.