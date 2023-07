PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A sign honoring a Phenix City sports icon was stolen from his memorial site, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith says a Harvey Glance billboard sign was stolen from Broad Street.

Glance was a Phenix City native and a Central High School graduate. He was a three-time Olympian who won a gold medal in 1976.

Smith told WRBL the sign will be replaced as it’s considered city property. An investigation is underway.