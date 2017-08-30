Harvey storm damage reinforces importance of having flooding insurance

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Tropical Storm Harvey which hit the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane Friday has since deluged residents with devastating flood waters.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens want to make sure Georgians are ready in case the worse happens here.

“You have to have a separate flood insurance policy and it’s available through the federal government, through the national flood insurance program or it’s available in some private insurers,” says Hudgens.

Hudgens told News 3’s Ken Martin many residents who have paid off their mortgages just don’t think about purchasing flood insurance.

“That’s where you’re going to have a lot of problems arise with people that do not have the flood insurance and in Georgia it’s less than 1% of the total population that has flood insurance,” he says.

The insurance commissioner says it’s important to get flood insurance as quickly as possible since the policy doesn’t go into effect until 30 days after you buy the policy.

“If you went out and bought a flood policy today it does not take affect for 30 more days so you’ve got a black out period of 30 days after you purchase the policy before it takes effect,” says Hudgens.

If you are looking to donate to victim’s of Harvey, you still have time.

“The contact in Texas has asked us for bags to carry things in not grocery bags, you know totes those are really good,” says Thomas Vowell, a Harris County resident working with his neighbors to collect donations for Houston flood survivors.

The Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief group is an impromptu gathering of anyone available to leave September 1 to bring collected supplies to the Houston area.

The deadline to donate is before pickup around noon Thursday, August 31.

Drop off locations are at the Harris County Community Center and the Perfect Touch Automotive Playground (PTAP) on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

You can also click here to donate money to the American Red Cross.