HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash near Hurtsboro has claimed the life of a Hatchechubbee man.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John B. Hyder, age 82, was killed when the Hyundai Tucson he was driving was hit by a Kenworth truck.

The two vehicle crash happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning on Alabama Hwy 26 near St. Luke Road, around seven miles east of Hurtsboro.

ALEA officials say the crash remains under investigation.