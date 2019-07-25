HEALTH WATCH:Veteran starts her own business after TBI

Nearly 1/3 of all injury-related deaths in the U.S. involve a traumatic brain injury or TBI.

The CDC says TBI is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults in this country.

Military veteran Nneka of Columbus left the army after nine years because of multiple traumatic brain injuries. As an Airborne student, she hit her head as she landed after three different jumps. The second injury is perhaps the most memorable for her.

“When I landed, I packed up my parachute that day, turned it in like we were supposed to do, I drove home like I was supposed to. But I was walking down my hallway and something didn’t feel right. I waved my hand in front of my face and I just saw a trail of hands following that hand,” said Nneka.

And when she woke up the next morning, there were more troubling signs.

“I had a massive headache, migraine. Lights were too bright for me. Sounds were too loud for me.”

Lights still affect her and she speaks slowly so she can think about what she is about to say.

Nneka runs her own company, Innovative Supplies in Columbus. She creates spiral notebooks for school kids, designing the covers. She hires only at-risk youth.

