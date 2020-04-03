Healthcare workers receive a free lunch from folks in the community

A couple of folks from here in the Chattahoochee Valley bought 35 meals from Jimmy Johns to deliver to health care workers. Yanci See says this is just a small way to thank them for their service.

“Their job puts them in harms way and there’s just so many of us that are trying to do our part just to say thank you to those in the community that are going above and beyond,” Yanci See said.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Kim Antekeier says she gets to work from home. Antekeier works for Piedmont Columbus. She says she wanted to show her colleagues some love during this difficult time.

“I’m in the luxury of my home with my children. I’m able to cook, able to go out for walks and since I don’t have a direct impact on patient care. I wanted to try to do something to make a difference,” Antekeier said.

Mike See says this is a stressful time for many essential workers,not just those in the healthcare community. He says this is a time to support everyone working on the frontline.

“Sometimes just writing them a note, or calling somebody that helps them stay socially connected and feel like they’re not alone. Those are small things, but they have big meanings for the person on the other end,” See said.

Jimmy Johns offered the donors a discounted rate for their service to the healthcare community. The donors say this is just one way they plan to support essential workers around town who are working during this outbreak.

If you are interested in providing a meal to any of our departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional just send an email to pcr_foundation@piedmont.org.