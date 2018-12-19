Hearing continued for convicted killer of AU freshman fighting to get off death row

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A hearing for the man who kidnapped and killed Lauren Burk, an Auburn University freshman, nearly a decade ago has been continued.

Courtney Lockhart will be back in court mid-February as his new defense team works to save his life and get him off death row. So far multiple witnesses have been called to testify, and the delay is needed to call more in February.

Lockhart’s attorneys say he killed Burk but does not deserve the death penalty. They claim Lockhart’s trial attorneys were ineffective and did not present critical evidence and testimony about Lockhart’s combat service in Iraq and PTS during the trial and sentencing.

“I took this case because Courtney Lockhart defended my family as much as he defended all of our families and I don’t think we should be in the business of putting a needle in the arm of a soldier who served his country in Iraq and come back a broken man untreated by his government. I don’t pretend to be in the shoes of Ms. Burks family. I’d like to think I wouldn’t want the death penalty, but I certainly don’t blame them for wanting it, but that’s just not how our justice system should work,” said defense attorney Aaron Katz.

Prosecutors maintain Lockhart’s trial team was more than competent saying proof and a legal standard can be found in the jury unanimously recommending life. Judge Jacob Walker used his judicial override powers and sentenced Lockhart to death for Lauren’s murder based on Lockhart’s alleged violent crime spree jurors never heard about.

Lockhart’s defense team says judicial override is unconstitutional and they’re prepared to take the case all the way to the U.S Supreme court on appeal.