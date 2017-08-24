Hearing delayed for 4th Avenue murder suspect, victim’s sister speaks to News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The sister of Tamir Harris is still trying to wrap her head around her brother being shot on 4th Avenue Tuesday.

“My sister my brother down here. I’m just having an emotional time right now by momma crying and stuff like that I’m just happy he’s in custody,” says Shakeyla Harris.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Brandon Senior is charged with murder. He will also face additional charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Shakeyla says she just wants justice for her brother.

“We came to court to get justice they postponed it but it’s just very devastating that we have to show up and we’ve been out here for almost two hours just for them to tell us it had to be postponed because somebody didn’t show up for him and you know all the way until Tuesday it’s just devastating,” she says.

Shakeyla also says she feels a mixture of anger and shock for her brother’s killer.

“I know the boy, Brandon, I went to school with him. For me to know the person somebody I went to school with for them to do something like that to my brother it’s tragic,” she says.

Shakeyla adds she is grateful for the support coming from the community.

“Ya’ll just keep my family in prayer and I know it’s a lot of people out there concerned about us and like I said my brother was well known a very respectful person very loved. They knew how Tamir was.”