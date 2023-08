COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the summer heat continues on, Safehouse Ministries will open its doors once again.

The cooling shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on Tuesday and ending on Saturday.

Additionally, the organization says it could use bottled water, coffee, sugar and toiler paper during the busy week.

