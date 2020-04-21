Heavy flooding causes storm drainage failure in a Phenix City neighborhood

Folks in a Phenix City neighborhood on 12th street woke up to their road completely washed out on both sides from severe storms. Following the storm, crews worked to get to the storm drain pipe they say eroded.

The Phenix City Engineer, Angel Moore, says they got the call around 11p.m. the night of the storm that there was a road failure. City workers came out to place barricades around the hole.

The next morning, Moore says they were able to determine the storm took out the water, gas and the sewer line. Billy Thomas lives just feet away from the storm drainage failure. He says he heard a loud thud then his water went out. When he walked outside, he said the smell of gas hit him in the face.

“So I came to the front door after the noise. I opened the front door and it was like something hit me in the face. Gas or something so I closed the door back and I went back and laid down. I put a towel over my face, I covered my head up, and everything,” Thomas said.

Right now, Thomas says he does have water. Today, crews installed a temporary water line. The storm drainage failure isn’t in front of anyone’s property so folks can still come and go as they please, but Moore says crews will be here for a few days.

Moore says she believes the massive amount of rain overwhelmed the pipe. Over the next few days they will work to confirm that.