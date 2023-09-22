UPDATE 10:00 p.m. – Law enforcement has set up a perimeter around the hotel on Whitesville Road with the road being blocked off from the hotel to the Landings shopping center.

WRBL’s Cristina Feliciano is on the scene and spoke with Sheriff Greg Countryman who said that an officer-involved shooting occurred earlier at the hotel and that authorities do have one suspect in custody.

Countryman also said there are multiple suspects still inside the hotel.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the Baymont Hotel on Whitesville Road in North Columbus.

CPD has confirmed they are at the hotel assisting MCSO. At this time the cause for the law enforcement presence is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and online and more details become available.