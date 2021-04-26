UPDATE: Police find no active shooter at Columbus High School after 911 call

UPDATE (11:50): Columbus Police responded to Columbus High School after a 911 call about a possible active shooter, according to a press release from Muscogee County Schools. Once on scene, police found no evidence of a shooter.
The school was placed on lockdown. The school district reports “all students, faculty, and staff are safe.”
An investigation is ongoing. Police will remain at the school for the rest of the day.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have swarmed Columbus High School.
We do not yet have confirmation about the reason for the heavy police presence. News 3 is on the scene now working to gather more information. We will bring you updates on-air and online.
