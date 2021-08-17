Body was recovered south of 13th Street bridge, death investigation underway

UPDATE August 17, 2021 4:36 p.m.:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief of Staff Columbus Police Department, Katina Williams, confirmed that a body was found on the bank of the Chattahoochee river, south of the 13th Street bridge on the Phenix City side.

Robbery and assault has been notified and will assume an investigation.

UPDATE August 17, 2021 4:14 p.m.:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that they are on scene of a drowning that occurred in Georgia behind the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

There has been no information released about the victim at this time.

ORIGINAL

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Both Columbus Fire and EMS and Columbus Police Department were reported at the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

A reporter is on the scene and News 3 will continue to provide updates as they become available.