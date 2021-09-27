Heavy police presence downtown near Hardaway building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in downtown Columbus. Police units from Columbus Police, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Phenix City Police have all responded to the scene.

An alert from Columbus State University was sent out to students saying police had pursued a suspect into the Hardaway Building, located at the corner of 9th and Broadway. Just after that, another CSU alert was sent out, this time saying a suspect had been arrested.

WRBL has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. This is a developing story, stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.