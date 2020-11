COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence is on the streets in Columbus from St. Mary’s Road to Northstar Drive.

We have a reporter on the scene, bringing us more information as this story develops. A K9 Unit was spotted at the scene, but no details on the circumstances at the location have been confirmed.

Police are scattered across the area St. Mary’s Road to Northstar Drive. So far, no roads have been blocked off.

Stay with News 3 as we learn more about this developing story.