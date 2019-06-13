9-year-old boy shot on Andrea Drive Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

UPDATE 6/12/2019 5:10P.M.

Major J.D. Hawk confirms that a 9-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Andrea Drive. The boy is in serious condition and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

Takayla Jones said she was home with her sister, brothers and one of her brother's friends when her little sister woke her up saying her brother was shot.

"I went back in my room and I went to sleep about thirty minutes later I heard my sister screaming and she came to where I was and was like 'Vonte dying, Vonte dying.' So I said 'What are you talking about?' She was like,'He just got shot,' so I'm lost,"Jones said.

"I'm looking outside and all that. So I said,'Where is my brother?' They said he got shot in the room so I went in the room and saw my brother on the ground. I was like, 'Vonte, are you okay, are you okay?' He was like 'yea I'm alright,' but he was talking really slow. So I was like, 'let me see.' He lifted his shirt up and I saw where he got shot at."

Jones said that her brother's friend that was asked to leave earlier shot her younger brother. She said before he ran out he threw the gun in her brother's drawer.

UPDATE 6/12/2019 3:13 P.M.

The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Andrea St. One person was transported to a hospital. Robbery and assault units are on scene. There is no word yet if a person has been shot. Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Columbus, Ga--The Columbus Police Department is actively investigating an incident on Andrea Drive. Multiple units have responded to the scene. Police officers have taped-off the front yard of a house located on Andrea Drive with crime scene tape. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the scene and is working to get more information on this developing story. We will have updates as they become available.