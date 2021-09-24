Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 near Misty Lane, four people confirmed dead

UPDATE 09/24/2021 4:15 p.m. – Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry confirms there are four people dead at a home off of Hwy 80 in Phenix City.

Police responded to the scene Friday afternoon.

According to the Chief Assistant District Attorney for Russell County, Rick Chancey, three adults and one unborn child are dead.

Two different crime scenes are being investigated in connection to the deaths.

According to Chancey, the incident is a domestic incident. Multiple shell casing have been found at the home.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City on Hwy 80. Law enforcement appear to be searching in the area Hwy 80 near Misty Lane.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the scene, including Phenix City Police, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama State Troopers.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office is also on scene.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.