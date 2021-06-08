Heavy police presence on Macon Road following police chase on I-185

UPDATE 06/08/2021 5:52 p.m. – Columbus Police confirm to WRBL News 3 that a police chase Monday afternoon starting in Troup County on Interstate 185 and ended off the interstate on Macon Road in Columbus.



Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says Georgia State Patrol joined in on the chase as it continued South towards Muscogee County.

Chief Blackmon says the chase ended on Macon Road and shots were fired. It’s unclear who fired the shots at this time.

There are currently multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for updates on this developing story as they become available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia State Patrol, Muscogee County Sheriff and Columbus Police are on Macon Road, in front of the McDonalds and Panera Bread.

Traffic lanes west of the interstate are blocked.

News 3 has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.