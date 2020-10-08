Heavy police presence on Urban Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood off of Woodruff Farm Road.

Multiple units have responded to Urban Avenue in the area of East Urban Heights.

Police tape is cordoning off an area of the street and appears to be in the yards of at least two houses. News 3 is waiting for a call back from police for an update on the situation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene has cleared

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for more details as they become available.

