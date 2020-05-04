Heavy police presence on Welborn Drive in Columbus

UPDATE (12:54 p.m.): Police were present at the scene serving a search warrant for a suspect. Major J.D. Hawk confirmed that suspect is now in custody, but no further information has been given at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Welborn Drive in Columbus. Crime scene tape is up around a house on the 2400 block of Welborn Drive.

The K-9 unit is present, police are going in and out of a house on the opposite side of the street.

