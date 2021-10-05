Heavy police presence on Winston Road, Columbus Police responding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Winston Road.

Multiple police units have responded to Winston Road near Benning Drive. Details about the situation are limited at this time.

A whole section of the roadway is cordoned off in the area of the crime scene.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with on-air and online for new details as they become available.

