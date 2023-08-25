UPDATE 10:40 p.m. – The Muscogee School District released the following statement regarding the incident at the Carver Vs. Spencer football game.

“The Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District Police are currently investigating the situation at the Heritage Bowl between Carver and Spencer High Schools. The football game ended early due to fights. The altercation spilled over to the parking lot, where authorities received unsubstantiated reports of shots being fired away from the stadium. Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and gather information about the incident.”

UPDATE 9:59 p.m. – Officials have confirmed that there are no reports of shots fired within the vicinity of the stadium, and there are also no reports of any injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence outside the AJ McClung Stadium where the Carver Vs. Spencer football game took place.

The video above shows what occurred during the football game. Credit: Georgia Alabama Sports Live

At this time, the cause of the police presence is unknown, and the game has already been suspended.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share additional information as more details become available.