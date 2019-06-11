UPDATE: CPD confirms man shot in drive-by on 18th Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - UPDATE: 06/11/2019 6:50 P.M.

A Columbus Police Department sergeant on the scene at 1247 18th Avenue confirms a man in his 20s was injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The sergeant says the victim was reportedly standing in his driveway when a woman pulled up in a car next to him. The woman started firing at the man, hitting him at least once.

EMS responded to the scene soon after and transported the victim for medical treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

The CPD sergeant says they have a suspect and description, however the information is being held at this time as investigators continue to process evidence.

UPDATE: 06/11/2019 6:29 P.M.

Major J.D. Hawk from the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and injured at the scene.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

A heavy police presence has been reported on the 1200 block of 18th Avenue.

News 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

