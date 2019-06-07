Heavy rain washes over Columbus as the city experiences severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - As severe weather sweeps across Columbus, heavy rain washes across the city during the current storms.

Flashes of lightning were also visible in the sky above the city.

The severe weather comes after days of high temperatures. Now, the weather has entered an unsettled pattern which our meteorologists say will continue through the weekend.

Locals should expect isolated showers and thunderstorms through the next week. News 3 will continue to provide weather updates as these storms come through the area.

Temperatures are expected to stay between three and five degrees below the average.