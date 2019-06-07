Local News

Heavy rain washes over Columbus as the city experiences severe weather

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:42 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - As severe weather sweeps across Columbus, heavy rain washes across the city during the current storms.

Flashes of lightning were also visible in the sky above the city.

The severe weather comes after days of high temperatures. Now, the weather has entered an unsettled pattern which our meteorologists say will continue through the weekend.

Locals should expect isolated showers and thunderstorms through the next week. News 3 will continue to provide weather updates as these storms come through the area.

Temperatures are expected to stay between three and five degrees below the average.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories