There was an accident on Highway 165 near Misty Forest Drive in Phenix City, Ala.

Traffic is backed up due to an accident with an unknown number of vehicles. the accident involved a Phenix City school bus and a silver car.

Details are still emerging on whether or not all of the passengers of the bus are accounted for.

As a result, southbound traffic is at a slow crawl.

News 3 is on its way to bring you the latest on this developing story.