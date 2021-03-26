Hector Arreola’s family launches social media campaign to help others share their stories

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s been four years since Hector Arreola died in police custody, and now his family is using social media to help other families dealing with similar incidents.

The weekly campaign is called “The People’s Huddle” and is a live streamed event on Patricia Arreola’s Instagram account. The family invites guest like Kathy Scott Lykes, who lost her son, Jarvis Lykes, while he was in police custody in 2017.

The Arreolas said the goal of this campaign is to provide an outlet and platform for families who have lost a loved one to things like police violence and hate crimes.

“…Too many times there’s events like in our case, like in Kathy Lykes case, that just are forgotten and they never receive closure on their lost ones,” said Rodrigo Arreola, Hector’s father. “And this kind of gives that and it shows the world, shows the nation, shows the community that there’s plenty of these cases, these cases are systematic across the nation.”

The family is working to get other guests like Wanda Cooper Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot in killed in broad daylight while out for a jog in Glynn County, Georgia.

“I think it’s been very therapeutic in a way, just being able to talk about it and talk about it with someone that’s been through going through,” said Patricia Arreola, Hector’s sister. “And the feedback I’ve gotten has been ya know that felt great.”

In addition to this weekly Instagram Live event, the Arreolas are planning a Hector March and a Hector Celebration ahead of the June 7th jury trial.