Help needed locating runaway Waverly teen who has been missing since Dec. 1st

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a juvenile runaway who’s been missing since December 1st.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Juvenile Runaway and are trying to locate Bobby Greathouse (15) of Waverly, Alabama. Bobby Greathouse was last seen in the 100 Block of Lee Road 75 Waverly, Alabama on December 1, 2018.

There has been a Juvenile Pick Up Order issued for him. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.