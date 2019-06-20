Help Spencer High School students by purchasing your engraver paver

Reverend Richard Jessie visits “News 3 Midday” to discuss the W.H. Spencer High School Alumni Association’s “Owl Walk of Fame.” It’s a way to honor the school and support the future generation with college scholarships.

The alumni association is selling engraver paver bricks. These bricks will be installed at the new Spencer High at 1000 Fort Benning Road in Columbus.

The paver bricks come in two sizes:

  1. The 4×8 bricks are $50 per 3 lines
  2. The 8×8 bricks are $100 per 6 line

The first 900 bricks will be adorn either side of the main entrance to the new school.

The money raised from the sales will fund scholarships for deserving Spencer students as they pursue higher education.

To get reserve your engraver paver, call (706) 682-1438.

