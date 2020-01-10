Help still needed at Columbus Animal Care and Control Center

Thanks to rescue groups, volunteers and folks in the community five dogs facing euthanization were saved yesterday. The center says because of that they were able to celebrate one year since an animal at the center had been euthanized but they still need help.

The center says it is very common to have animals in holding when space runs out.To not have to euthanize any animals the center works with about 26 rescue groups.

Interim Division Manager Contreana Pearson says Paws Humane, Animal Ark and Barkville come by to pick up animals daily. Pearson says although there is a large team of people dedicated to saving these animals’ lives extra help is always needed.

“The coverage really helped us a lot. It got the message out to the people that we actually do need this to happen everyday. We have forty general population runs, and those were full, and then we have six holding runs and those were full as well,” Pearson said.

The public is invited to a celebration this Saturday at Animal Control from 2 until 4.