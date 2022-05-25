COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson appears to have won a convincing victory Tuesday night in his bid for a second term.

Henderson was leading challenger John Anker by a comfortable margin.

Henderson had 61.18% of the vote, while Anker 38.82%, with nearly all the ballots counted.

Henderson has guided the city through the pandemic and dealt with unrest inside the Columbus Police Department.

He drew a challenge from Anker, a Columbus businessman who owns a packaging and manufacturing company.

Anker hammered Henderson on the city’s crime problem and received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police days before the election.

FOP President Ralph Dowe presented findings of a no-confidence vote on Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. It was later revealed that Dowe was one of two white Columbus Police officers suing the city on a reverse discrimination claim, asserting in Federal Court they were bypassed for promotion based on race and gender.

Henderson received an endorsement from another group that represents local public safety employees, the Police Benevolent Association.

Henderson spent 18 years on Columbus Council in a citywide post, He won election and re-election five times since 2000. In 2018, he resigned and ran successfully for mayor.

He has now run seven citywide races, winning all of them.