CHAMBERS CO., Ala (WRBL) – Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart is getting locked up – for a good cause.

Friday, October 4th from 9:00-11:00 at Renasant Bank in Valley – Sheriff’ Lockhart will be behind bars – trying to raise $2500 in bail for Breast Cancer. All donations go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

If you’re unable to stop by Friday morning, money for the Sheriff’s bail may be dropped at the bank.

Sheriff Lockhart appreciates any and all support!