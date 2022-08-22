Hamilton, Ga. (WRBL)- Saturday morning’s cross country runners were right on “course” for running a 2-mile distance run.

Students ranged from freshmen to seniors, tackling this challenging course at the Harris County soccer complex.

Harris County hosted Callaway High School for the 2nd Annual Danny Durham Invitational.

Honoring the late Harris County High School, Vice Principal Danny Durham who passed 4 years ago around this time, while jogging at the high school track.

Students from Harris County girls took all top (7) medals and the top (7) boys included (6)medals for Harris County and one medal for Callaway High School.

All the money raised today will support the “2 Mile Tune Up” meet this October at the same location.