COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An alarming photo was circling around social media of a Shaw High School student.

The photo shows the student who allegedly had a weapon in their possession. School administrators were notified about the photo on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it was circulating on social media during school hours.

Principal of Shaw High, Dr. Sureya Hendrick, sent out an email to parents and families of the students, advising them of the incident.

The Muscogee County School District Police Department is involved and is currently investigating the situation.