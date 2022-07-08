(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Columbus, GA-AL that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Advertising sales agents

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $42,480

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#49. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $42,850

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,540

– Employment: 155,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,760)

#48. Sheet metal workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $42,930

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,760

– Employment: 122,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#47. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,060

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,560

– Employment: 149,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#46. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,470

– #444 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,850

– Employment: 641,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($76,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)

#45. Surgical technologists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,480

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– Employment: 109,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#44. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,770

– #461 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– Employment: 367,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#43. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $43,960

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,490

– Employment: 108,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,940)

#42. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,000

– #397 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– Employment: 116,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#41. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $44,810

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#40. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,040

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– Employment: 54,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#39. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,050

– #421 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 261,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#38. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,100

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#37. Procurement clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,930

– Employment: 61,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($56,260)

#36. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,300

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– Employment: 1,903,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#35. Electricians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $45,520

– #486 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $47,160

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#33. Chefs and head cooks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,070

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

#32. Real estate sales agents

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,110

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#31. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,170

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#30. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $48,620

– #399 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

#29. Industrial machinery mechanics

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $49,870

– #477 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#28. Occupational health and safety technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $49,990

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#27. Construction and building inspectors

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,390

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#26. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,790

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– Employment: 101,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#25. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $50,920

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $52,280

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

#23. Meter readers, utilities

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,240

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,430

– Employment: 24,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#22. Postal service mail carriers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#21. Postal service clerks

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,420

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $53,540

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#19. Food service managers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $54,080

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#18. Computer user support specialists

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $55,840

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

#17. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $57,390

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#16. Audio and video technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $57,730

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– Employment: 50,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,160)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,430)

#15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,460

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

#14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $59,560

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#13. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#12. Insurance sales agents

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $61,360

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $61,720

– #418 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#10. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $62,760

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $63,800

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#8. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $65,920

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#7. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $66,770

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#6. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,030

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#5. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $67,590

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $71,230

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $77,130

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $80,490

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbus, GA-AL

– Annual mean salary: $93,160

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)