COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Highlands Apartment Homes, and Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting June 29, to celebrate their official opening and lease up.

The Highland Apartments are an 80-unit community located on 4040 Veterans Ct. They offer 1-to-3-bedroom units with site amenities such as a laundry facility, a community center, a playground for the kids and much more.

Property Manager Jamie Pratt shared about the new Highlands Apartment community.

“All right. We have two buildings and there are four stories. We welcome seniors, our families. The things that set us apart is four stories with the other. I mean, that’s the greatest part about that. It’s a great community. We have a garden, so we have to have you know, we have housing, housing initiative, support services,” stated Pratt.

For more information about the Highland Apartment home check out their website.

