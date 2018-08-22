Historic Bibb Elementary will stand another day as plans to preserve structure move forward Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - A historic Columbus building will live to see another day following threats of demolition.

Bibb Elementary School was built in Bibb City in 1915. It could see new life as an apartment complex or business office space, according to the owner Earl Davis, Sr.

The building still sits in Bibb Village.

"It would make me feel good if I can get the building restored and I think I can," says Davis. "I have confidence in my ability to handle the job and I will still have to according to the city's building codes."

Davis says he was originally involved in the bidding process with the Muscogee County School District to demolish the building, and then decided to purchase the building to preserve and restore it.

"It's a little bit of irony there in the sense that, you know, he was with his business to try to demolish it, and then ended up purchasing to try to save it," says Justin Krieg with Columbus Historical District.

Davis says he then received a notice for a demolition hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 22. He reports the hearing was canceled, and he will be able to continue forward with his preservation plans.

"Of course it got my attention, and got my attention in a strong, possibly negative way, because I do not wish to see anything happen to this building as long as I can do anything about it," says Davis.

The restoration process will start will stabilizing the partly collapsed structure.

"It's really just a central fixture in that community, and in that neighborhood, that people have always identified with and they have fond memories of, " says Krieg.

Davis says the project will likely take three to four years.