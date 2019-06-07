Historic college driving campus and community growth in Cuthbert

CUTHBERT, Ga (WRBL) - A very important era for the Historic Andrew College started this week!

Construction is underway on the campus's Warren Bush Hall right now.

The new project will offer new quarters for both the nursing program and student residential life.

Administrators say the benefits of the college's growth extends beyond campus.

"Southwest Georgia needs Andrew College to prosper and thrive in the area. The college has been losing population for decades and centuries," says Linda Buchanan.

Thanks to a USDA Community Facility Loan, the school will also be able to create new student housing.

Buchanan says being more competitive in the student market will pump up the economy.