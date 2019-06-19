Historic Westville prepares for their grand opening

Historic Westville is set to open June 22nd. The outdoor living museum includes artifacts that resemble life during the 1850s. Westville was originally located in Lumpkin, Georgia where thousands would come to learn and experience regional living.

In the early 2000s, Westville started to lose attraction and was at risk of being lost until Columbus officials decided to take on the challenge of saving the historic site. Allen Sistrunk says the first phase of this $ 7 million move will make a great addition to the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I believe we will be a cultural cornerstone in Columbus. There’s so many opportunities for cultural non-profits here in Columbus to compliment the ones that exist so there’s nothing out doors like this really in a 200 mi radius,” Sistrunk said.

There will be guides located throughout the museum showing visitors what daily life was like during this time.