Hit and run leaves car in culvert on Cherokee Ave.

A hit and run left this car in Lindsey Creek on Cherokee Avenue in Columbus, Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A driver in Columbus landed in the drainage culvert on Cherokee Avenue after his vehicle was rear-ended by another driver. Police say the other driver fled the scene.

The victim was unharmed in the incident. Their Prius, on the other hand, sustained some damage both front and back.

Police say the driver was turning into his driveway on Cherokee when a silver Ford hatchback struck him from behind. The Ford continued driving down Cherokee.

The incident happened around noon, April 13, at the convergence of Cherokee Avenue and Camille Drive across from the Country Club of Columbus golf course.