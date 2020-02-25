Hit-and-run suspect waives court appearance, judge sets bond

A Columbus man facing vehicular homicide charges for a 2019 hit-and-run fatality was ordered held on more than $11,000 bond Tuesday morning.

Eddie Riggins, 35, was charged on Friday in the death of Laantoneus Moses, who was killed crossing Victory Drive near Ticknor Drive in January 2019.

Riggins waived his Recorder’s Court appearance on the advice of Public Defender Williams Biddy. Judge Julius Hunter set the bond for the vehicular manslaughter charge at $7,500. Riggins is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and other related offenses.

Columbus Police had investigated the incident for more than a year. Earlier this month, police released an exclusive video to WRBL News 3 that showed the aftermath of the crash, including a man and vehicle that authorities believed, was responsible.

After a news story on the year-old cases aired with the video, police received a tip that led to a search warrant being issued on Riggins’ residence last week. After that search, he was arrested and charged in Moses’ death.