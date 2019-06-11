Hogansville awarded grant to restore Royal Theatre

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz recently announced the City of Hogansville has been awarded a $200,000 Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA grant will go toward the restoration and renovation of the iconic Royal Theatre. The Royal Theatre was built in 1937. It is located on E. Main Street in historic downtown Hogansville.

The master plan for the Royal Theatre is to renovate the historic building for use as both a theatre and community center. Officials say when fully up and running, the restored Royal Theater will create an estimated 75 jobs, with 68 of these jobs in 27 downtown buildings that are now vacant.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

The grant monies will be combined with an equal amount from the city’s SPLOST dollars to initiate the theater restoration work. This USDA grant program's purpose is to encourage growth of small and emerging businesses in distressed rural areas. Letters from our local building owners helped support these projections for this highly competitive grant application.

The USDA grant and its matching share will be used to:

- Remove all non-historic, non-salvageable elements,

- Stabilize the theater building, and

- Reconstruct interior and exterior windows and doors.

The City of Hogansville will continue to pursue other grants for this exciting project.