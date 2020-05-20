Hogansville Elementary School Awarded Digital Learning Grant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Hogansville Elementary School has received a grant to enhance online digital learning and update distance learning infrastructure for the school and community.

With the grant, the school will receive $90,400 to provide Chromebooks for students, a new learning management system for a more robust online experience, and training for both teachers and students.

The grant was created by the Georgia Department of Education in the wake of the crisis spawn by COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis made the digital divide more apparent, but State School Superintendent Richard Woods says the digital divide is not a new issue. “There is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” says Woods, “These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected.”

Since distance learning began in mid-March, parents had expressed concerns about a lack of connectivity for students and teachers, according to school officials. But the grant will change that according to Hogansville Elementary School Principal Gina Turner. “This grant will provide us the opportunity to stay connected to our students and families both academically and socially,” says Turner.

Following the March 13th closure, most of the school work completed by students was completed using paper and pencil. “As families came to collect food, they expressed the desire to have a device-besides a telephone -to do the work on Google Classroom,” says Turner. The grant will address this address this issue and provide a much needed solution.