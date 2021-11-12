 

Hogansville Police Department: Update on Oak Street homicide

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department has identified the victim of the Oak St. homicide at 42-year-old as Lerocco Anquaylan Boyd.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and saw Boyd laying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a 4-door green car of an older model traveling south on Oak St.

Hogansville PD have called on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

